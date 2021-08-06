PAC chaired by Cong's Adhir Ranjan likely to visit Kashmir, Ladakh

New Delhi, Aug 6: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament is likely to be on a five-day trip to Kashmir and Ladakh in August, sources said on Friday.

Two years after the abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, two parliamentary panels comprising MPs from various parties and chaired by Congress leaders are expected will visit the Valley and Ladakh, sources said.

Public Accounts Committee of Parliament chaired by AdhirRanjan Chowdhury is likely to visit Kashmir and Ladakh from August 14 to 18 and will examine high-altitude clothing and food provided to the defence personnel, they said.

Members of the PAC will visit Srinagar, Drass, Kargil and Leh during the trip. They will visit Kargil on August 15 and celebrate Independence Day by hoisting the national flag, sources said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, chaired by Congress leader Anand Sharma, is scheduled to visit Kashmir and Leh starting August 17.

As per the agenda of the visit, this panel plans to examine the administration and development of the region and review the working conditions of central police forces.

The visit by the two parliamentary panels come nearly two months after Prime Minister NarendraModi met the top leaders of Jammu and Kashmir on June 24.

It was the first high-level interaction between the Centre and political leaders from J-K after August 5, 2019, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories.