Pahalgam: The Plastic Paradise

Abdul Majid Attar

My father used to say that, "Pahalgam does not need so-called development. You cannot make it better by bringing in all the iron and concrete. You just have to make sure this place is clean". I was in school then, and it stayed with me for a long time. There was some disagreement with this statement initially, but eventually, I understood what he meant.

Fifteen years down the road, there is not a single open space in Pahalgam, all of it has been fenced, and surprisingly, it works, the parks are lush green now, the flowers bloom to their fullest now, and each park has an entry ticket now, that range from Rs 20-100. There are around 15 such parks in Pahalgam, and they have ugly fences. Some of them even have an additional barbed wire over the fence.

After the COVID restrictions were lifted, Pahalgam saw an unprecedented flow of tourists, trekkers, campers, and day picnickers. A small patch of land on the way to Aru has become the hub of camping for the last 2-3 years. The river Lidder flows just adjacent to this site. The Pahalgam Development Authority has even outsourced some part of it for camping purposes. At an estimate, this site received 5,000-10,000 tents this year only. There are two dustbins and a defunct toilet block for the whole site. Every meter of this site is filled with plastic bottles, wrappers, foam sheets, and food waste. You cannot find any place to sit and have your food or enjoy the view. A portion of the waste goes directly into the Lidder; if one spends 5-mins at the bank of Lidder, they will see bottles, polythene, and other waste products floating with the river in alarming proportions.