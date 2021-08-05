PC will fight constitutionally for restoration of Article 370: Vakil

Srinagar, Aug 5: Senior vice-president People's Conference (PC) and former minister Abdul GaniVakil today said if central government has to win the hearts of people of Jammu and Kashmir then they should restore Article 370, 35 A in the region.

According to a statement issued here, “on the second anniversary of the revocation of Article 370, Vakil said forced policies, amendments, and pressures are unacceptable.”

“Terming the decisions regarding land laws as aggression and denying security clearance for jobs and passport to youth who had in past mistakenly pelted stones in youthhood, Vakil said both land rights and jobs should be reserved for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement reads.

“There is no question whether it is 10 or 90 percent of the land. Single inch of land should not be transferred or sold to anyone as it is against the aspirations of the people,” he said.

“They do not understand the ground reality here and are busy issuing orders. It is unfortunate that such things have distanced people from mainstream and are depressed by recent moves of central government,” he said adding that Prime Minister NarendraModi had assured that he will treat people of Jammu and Kashmir under Kashmiriyat, Jhammooriyat, and Insaniyat.

“He said there is still a time for reconciliation and re-engagement of political will for that central government should restore Article 370 and 35 A and win the hearts of people in the region.

Vakil said the ruling BJP has even backtracked from its promise of granting statehood to J&K which they had promised on the floor of Parliament. "Why is statehood being made a condition for any political activity," Vakil said in the statement.