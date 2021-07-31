‘PDP only party resisting GoI in J&K’

Srinagar, July 31: Former chief minister and People Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the PDP is the only party which is resisting the Government of India (GoI) in Jammu and Kashmir.

While talking with reporters after meeting workers in Pulwama district, Mehbooba said that PDP is the only party which is standing as a challenge before GoI and is resisting on every front.

“If you stop resisting, you will stop existing. PDP is the only party which is resisting the moves of the Union Government that is why they tried to break PDP by giving offers to some leaders who fell prey, however, who didn’t fall prey, New Delhi used NIA, ED like agencies to break them,” she said.

“Even our leaders are thrown out of their quarters, their security is being taken back and even cases are being registered against them and are being kept in jails like Waheed Para,” Mehbooba said.

Mehbooba said PDP is not a party but a movement and BJP can’t break it.

“PDP came into existence for the peaceful solution of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said. “We don’t leave this path till Jammu and Kashmir will become a bridge of peace between India and Pakistan.”