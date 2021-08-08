PDP workers meet held at Chrar-e-Sharief

Budgam, Aug 8: A meeting of PDP workers of Chrar-e-Sharief constituency was today held at Hanjura.

According to a statement issued here, party General Secretary Gh Nabi Lone Hanjura presided over the meeting. Hanjura stressed upon the workers to strengthen the party at the grassroot level, reach out to people in their respective areas and help them to solve their day to day problems, and speed up the membership drive.

“Hanjura said that most of the development projects in the constituency which were started during the PDP government have either been shelved or the works have been stopped by the present dispensation due to the reasons best known to them.’’