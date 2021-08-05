People would continue their struggle for restoration of Article 370: Soz

Srinagar, Aug 5: Prof. Saifuddin Soz, Former Union Minister today said that ‘it is totally wrong for the central govt to celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.’

According to a statement issued here, Soz said that he was sure that a day will come, when people will ‘realise that it is the peoples’ will that will prevail, ultimately.’

He said, “the people of J&K State cannot compromise with their Principle that Article 370 represented their aspirations. The people will, therefore, continue to struggle for restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution of India.

I have a feeling that the Modi Govt. will realise someday that the ‘Peoples’ Court’ is the last court, as for political life is concerned. The predominant feeling in Jammu and Kashmir is and will be that the people would continue their struggle for restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution of India as it is this Article which is basic to J&K State’s Constitutional relationship with the Union of India.

The people of the J&K State also think that what matters in the political life of the people is the peoples’ struggle for achieving a goal.”