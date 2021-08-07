Peoples Conference is growing stronger with each passing day: Sajad Lone

Srinagar, Aug 7: Chairman, Peoples Conference, Sajad Gani Lone, Saturday said that the party is growing stronger with each passing day. “The Peoples Conference is emerging as a formidable political force to reckon with,” he said.

The party got a boost on Saturday when it was joined by former MLC, Advocate Murtaza Khan, former parliamentarians Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Mohammad Fayaz, DDC Chairman Baramulla, Safina Baig and former Deputy Mayor of Srinagar, Sheikh Mohammad Imran.

Welcoming the leaders into the party fold, Chairman PC Sajad Gani Lone said that the organisation will immensely benefit from their political experience and expand the outreach of the party beyond its strongholds, a party handout said.

Lone said: “They are experienced leaders with a huge base of supporters and will in the coming years play a crucial role in shaping the politics and welfare of J&K. Peoples Conference is growing stronger with each passing day. The party is emerging as a formidable political force to reckon with. My dream is to see this caravan of change stronger. We will make more announcements in the coming weeks.”

He said the Peoples Conference will play a constructive role in the region to create an enabling environment for engagement. “To bring reprieve for the people of J&K, we will work tirelessly to halt further erosion. This cannot be done through theatrical outbursts and rabble-rousing. In this digital age, our statements and utterances are read across the country. We should act in a manner that we do not enable further erosion and disrupt delivery. By making delivery difficult for Delhi, the people of J&K are the only losers,” he, according to the statement, said.

Former parliamentarian Nazir Ahmad Laway said: “There is a leadership deficit in J&K. Politics of J&K needs new ideas and new energy. I am convinced that PC Chairman Sajad Gani Lone is the only leader who can take us out of this impasse and restore the rights of people.”

Speaking on the occasion former parliamentarian Mir Mohammad Mir said: “The party started its journey from District Kupwara 43 years ago. Today it has emerged as a full-fledged political movement with a progressive and result oriented agenda. Very soon the flag Peoples’ Conference will fly high in all constituencies and districts of Jammu Kashmir.”

DDC Chairman Baramulla, Safina Baig said: “JKPC is the only party standing for the interests of the people of J&K. The need of the hour is that the people of Kashmir stand with Chairman Sajad Gani Lone and help him realise his grand vision for the progress of the state and protecting the rights and dignity of its people.”

PC leaders, Abdul Gani Vakil, Imran Ansari, Basharat Bukahri, Masoor Soharvardi, Bashir Ah Dar, Abid Ansari, Mohd Khurshid Alam, Irfan Sultan Padithpori, Mohammad Abbas Wani , Raja Aijaz Ali and Irfan Ansari graced the occasion with their presence.