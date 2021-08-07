Perpora Banihal WSS non-functional for 3 years

Ramban, Aug 7: The residents of PerporaTethar, Banihal Saturday demanded water supply through the new PerporaBanihal Water Supply Scheme that was completed in 2017-18.

A group of people from PeerporaBanihal led by Nazir Ahmed Shah said that the water supply scheme was sanctioned six years back and work on it was completed in all respects by the Jal Shakti Department in 2017-18.

They said that the J&K government had spent crores of rupees on this scheme but despite that water was not being supplied to the inhabitants for reasons unknown.

Locals said that a government primary school located in the area was without a drinking water facility.

They said that they several times brought the matter to the notice of the concerned department but no step was taken for restoring water supply through this scheme till date.

The residents appealed to the Deputy Commissioner Ramban to look into the matter and pass an order to the Jal Shakti department for restoring water through this scheme so that people of the area could get water supply.