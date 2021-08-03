PF Commissioner urges employers to update KYC of staff

Srinagar, Aug 2: Provident Fund Commissioner Rizwan Uddin has urged employers to update KYC of their employees and suggested that employees should retain their PF accumulations on switching employment to avail the benefit of Pension and Insurance Schemes.

The PF Commissioner advised the members/employees to opt for transfer or advance in case of need and not go for full PF withdrawal, so that the employees/members can continue their EPFO membership and benefit from EPFO’s services like higher returns, pensionary benefits and insurance coverage.

A statement said it was observed that employees/ members frequently switch/change jobs and opt for full withdrawal of their PF funds, which is not the right practice, as their contributory service towards pension and accumulated P F towards Insurance gets neutralised.

“Whereas a healthy practice would have been that employees keep accumulating balance in their respective P F accounts to derive maximum benefit uptoRs 7 Lakhs in case of an eventuality, when a member dies in harness. The family/nominee of a deceased member is entitles to a minimum of Rs 2.50 Lakhs if he/she has contributed in the fund upto one year. Similarly accumulated service equivalent to ten years (spread over various employments in the lifespan of members) makes him entitled to pension (early pension as well as superannuation pension).

The statement said that EPFO is concerned with workers’ welfare and securing their future financially and as such, declared interest on the PF deposit for the financial year 2019-20 was 8.50% which is highest interest rate compared to any other deposit scheme or saving schemes offered by banks.

“Withdrawing full PF fund standing to the credit of the employee not only deprives him/her of a handsome interest earning mechanism but also deprives him/her of pensionary benefits and insurance cover.

“In case of change of work/job, employees/members can transfer their previous service record to the current service (via claim Form-13) and their PF fund and service period will be added up into the current service.

“Members/Employees can opt for partial withdrawal or non-refundable advance (via claim Form-31) from their PF fund, for reasons like Covid19 Pandemic, Illness etc and still continue their EPFO membership.

“Claim settlement will be quicker if employees’ Aadhaar and Bank Account is linked with UAN. Linking Aadhaar Card to UAN (Universal Account Number) will eliminate the duplicate accounts.

“The most significant benefit of linking Aadhaar and Bank Account is that it will bring transparency in employees’ whole account system. After completing KYC an employee can check member balance at any point of time using his UAN and password, he/she can apply for withdrawing net accumulation on retirement or advances online(without intervention of Employer).

After reorganization of the State of Jammu and Kashmir into the two Union Territories, J&K and Ladakh, Employees’ P F and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 became applicable in the UTs with effect from 01.11.2019. The major change in social security benefits for the workers of the two UTs after the implementation of EPF & M P act, 1952 is in the form of Pension and

Enhanced Insurance (Employees’ Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme, 1976 provides for maximum insurance to the tune of Rs. 7 Lakhs).