Build drainage network along roads

People from Rajouri and Poonch districts have appealed the government to direct the respective departments to ensure a proper drainage system along all main roads to ensure durability of road surface.
People said that drainage along roads was a pre-requisite for good road quality but a number of roads do not have proper drainage and rainwater as well as sewage water keeps overflowing on road surface.
They said that the overflowing of water makes road surface rough with passage of time and also puts people to trouble.