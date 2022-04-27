Cattles charred to death in Poonch

Rajouri, Apr 27: Atleast 12 cattle were charred to death and few others injured in two different incidents of fire in Rajouri and Poonch districts on Wednesday afternoon. As per officials, 11 cattlewere burnt alive in a blaze in which a cowshed gutted at Kallar Kattal village of Surankote sub division in Poonch district.
The structure was owned by Muhammad Fazal son Wazir Muhammad and caught fire under mysterious conditions and flames engulfed entire structure reducing it to ashes.
A fire fighting operation was also launched there but structure got damaged till then.In another incident, fire brokeout in the cattle shed of Fatima Bi wife of Sher Mohd resident of Mohra Kampala. In the incident, one animal got charred alive while two other sustained serious burns.