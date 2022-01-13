Conserve water bodies

The water bodies, especially the rivers are the main source of water in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch but increasing pollution in these water bodies is worrying the citizens.
“The increasing spread of pollutants, especially polythene in water bodies, is a worrying factor and needs to be checked properly,” said Sushant Kumar, local youth from Rajouri.
He said that while the concerned departments were failing to check the rampant use of polythene, throwing of polythene in water bodies was going on unabated.
“The biggest pollution in Rajouri is water pollution and the entire society needs to play a role in stopping it,” he said.