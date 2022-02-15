Install solar street lights at public places

To end the problem faced by people at public places as well as to make use of solar energy, people in Rajouri have appealed the government to install high intensity solar lights at all public places.
They said that at most of the public places street lights were yet to be installed, leaving these areas in darkness during night hours.
They appealed the government to start a pilot project under which solar street lights should be installed at public places.
They said that solar lights were the need of hours for energy saving and also for making use of renewable source of energy.