Prevent road accidents in Pir Panjal

The government authorities do not seem concerned about preventing road accidents in the Rajouri and Poonch districts of the Pir Panjal region.
Rajouri and Poonch, where most of the area is hilly, are considered sensitive in road accidents, with many people losing lives and suffering grievous injuries in the accidents.
Due to the roads' bad condition, vehicles are often seen plunging into deep gorges, resulting in deaths and critical injuries.
People from the area have demanded the Motor Vehicles Department, Traffic Police, Police, and other allied departments to put in place a preventive strategy for stopping accidents instead of taking post-accident measures.
“There should be an accident audit for roads and all accident-prone areas should be declared risky zones and proper measures like speed breakers and roadside bands should be taken,” locals from Rajouri and Poonch said.
They also demanded the government to fix specific targets for the concerned departments to reduce the number of accidents every year so that precious lives could be saved.