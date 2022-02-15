Repair hand pumps

People from twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have appealed the government to repair all the faulty hand pumps of ground water wing so that problems being faced by people for fetching drinking water could be resolved.
People from different areas of twin districts said that a number of hand pumps were installed by groundwater division of the government but majority of these hand pumps were now lying defunct.
People said that these hand pumps became a main source of drinking water supply especially in those areas where there is shortage of water but the defunct state of hand pumps was putting local population to inconvenience.
They have demanded the government to start a pilot project for repairing all the faulty hand pumps.