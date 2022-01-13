Stop unscheduled power cuts

People from Rajouri and Poonch appealed to the Power Development Department (PDD) to brace up for the winters and create a strategy of properly tackling the increase in power load during the winter and checking unscheduled curtailments.
Locals said that most areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts were hilly and received snowfall during the winter while temperatures hover around zero degrees Celsius.
They said that people face immense hardships due to unscheduled power curtailment enforced by the PDD.
"We are paying regular power bills but continue to face hardships during the winter,” locals said.
They appealed to the government to put in place such a strategy for augmenting power infrastructure to tackle power load during winter.