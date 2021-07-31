PM Modi stresses on need to keep police ready amid technological disruptions

New Delhi, July 31: Prime Minister NarendraModi on Saturday exhorted new police rookies, saying: "I am confident the young IPS probationers will work beyond the police stations and HQ. They will work among the people and do their best to address their problems."

Emphasizing on the need to keep police ready round the clock especially in times of technological disruptions, Modi addressing the IPS probationers said that the challenge was to prevent new types of crime with even more innovative methods.

He stressed on the need to undertake novel experiments, research and methods for cyber security.

Modi addressed the IPS probationers at SardarVallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy via video conferencing. He also interacted with the new recruits during the event. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of State (Home) NityanandRai were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Prime Minister noted that coming August 15 will herald 75th anniversary of Independence. Last 75 years have seen efforts to build a better Police Service. In recent years, significant improvement has taken place in the infrastructure related to police training.

The Prime Minister exhorted the officer trainees to remember the spirit of the freedom struggle. He said the period between 1930 to 1947 saw the younger generation of our country rise in unison to achieve a great goal. He said that same feeling is expected in the youth of today, "They fought for 'Swarajya'; you have to move forward for 'Surajya'," he said.

Modi told the probationers that people expect a certain degree of conduct from them. He asked them to be always mindful of the dignity of their service not only in office or headquarters but beyond that too.

"You will have to be aware of all the roles in the society, you'll need to remain friendly and keep the honour of the uniform supreme," said the Prime Minister.

He acknowledged the bright young women officers of the new generation and said that there have been efforts to increase the participation of women in the force.

He expressed hope "our daughters will infuse the police service with the highest standards of efficiency, accountability and will also bring in elements of politeness, ease and sensitivity".

He also mentioned that the states are working on introducing Commissioner System in the cities with more that 10 lakh population.

The system has already been introduced in many cities of 16 states. He said it is important to work collectively and sensitively to make policing effective and futuristic.