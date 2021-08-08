PM PACKAGE | SSB seeks preference for post allotment

Jammu, Aug 8: J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has sought order of preference for allotment from all such candidates, who figure in the consideration zone of more than one post of 7 categories advertised on December 1, 2020.

These posts were advertised vide notification number 3 of 2020 under PM’s package for Kashmiri migrants and non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits.

As per the notification, JKSSB, upon receipt of indent / requisition from Department of Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation, had advertised 1997 posts of 7 categories viz., Sub Inspector, Assistant Compiler, Field Assistant III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper, Depot Assistant and Class-IV.

SSB notification stated that Board examined all the aspects in adequate details and decided to seek preferences from “all such candidates who are figuring in consideration zone of more than one post(s), for filling up of all the requisitioned/advertised vacancies given that this approach won’t cause prejudice to any of the candidates and also does not militate against the principles of uniformity, equity & fairness.”

As per the notification, all such candidates have been called upon to indicate their order of preference for allotment against these posts for filing up of all vacancies/posts. The order of preference for allotment against the posts can be filled through the link provided on the official website of the Board i.e., www.jkssb.nic.in w.e.f. August 8 to 12, 2021.

The preference was sought after the JKSSB analysed the available data of candidates called for document verification in two phases. The Board observed that there was overwhelming repetition of candidates called for document verification in respect advertised posts which might eventually lead to figuring of the same candidates in select lists for the advertised posts and leave a significant number of posts unfilled/vacant.

The JKSSB, however, cautioned, "The candidate(s) who fail to indicate his/her preference fully or partially, he /she will be deemed to have agreed to any allocation of posts in respect of such candidate(s), as shall be made by the Board."

It stated that JKSSB conducted Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for posts advertised from March 29 to April 5, 2021 in multi sessions/slots. The result/score sheets for the posts were notified on the basis of Percentile Score by using Normalization Procedure on April 22, 2021. The provisional shortlist of candidates for the posts was notified on April 30.

JKSSB vide Notice No. SSB/Secy/Sel/2021/3811-19 dated May 18, 2021 had called upon all such candidates, figuring either in two or all three posts to indicate their order of preference for allotment against posts of Field Assistant-III, Field Supervisor Mushroom, Assistant Store Keeper, Depot Assistant and Class IV in order to fill up all advertised vacancies which were unfilled over the years over and were requisitioned over and over again.

Due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the Board on May 18, 2021, called candidates for Counselling-cum-Document Verification through “Online Mode” in phase-I.

Keeping in view the requirement, to fill all requisitioned vacancies /posts, Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) decided to call additional candidates for document verification in 2nd Phase on April 30, 2021.