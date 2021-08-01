Poetry collection Gulban-e-Khayaal released

Srinagar, Aug 1: Gulban-e Khayaal, third poetry book of noted poet Dr Gazanfar Ali Ghazal was released during a two day literary event held at Dal lake today.

According to a statement issued here, the third poetry collection Gulban-e-Khayal of Dr Gazanfar Ali was formally released on the second day of the event. The book release function was presided by Prof Mohd Zaman Azurda.

The literary event, under the aegis of Kashmir Markaz Adab-wa-Saqafat, took off on Saturday evening with a lively mehfil-e-musharia. Prominent writer, poet and scholar, Professor Shad Ramzan was Chief guest. “Those who recited their Ghazals in the mushaira included Prof Mohd Zaman Azurda, Prof. Farooq Fayaz, Dr Prof. Gazanfar Ali Gazal, Mushtaq Mehram, Yunis Waleed, Nazir Qureshi Ibne Shabaz and Inayat Gul,” it said. “The third session of the literary event commenced at 11 pm wherein Professor Shad Ramzan presented his thought provoking paper on the content and form of 'Gazal'. Later a lively question- answer session was also held, in light of the observations presented by Prof Shad Ramzan on the topic. The session lasted for three hours upto 2pm.”