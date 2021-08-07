Police arrests 4 drug peddlers in Budgam, Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 7: Police have arrested four drug peddlers in Budgam and Bandipora and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from their possession.

In a statement police said that “Officers from Police Station Budgam at a checkpoint established at SholiporaBudgam intercepted a vehicle (Mahindra Maxi Truck) bearing registration number JK05J-7919 with three persons on board who after noticing a police party tried to flee but were apprehended tactfully by the alert police party near TATA brick kiln. They have been identified as Ghulam Nabi Dar son of Mohammad Shafi Dar resident of Gulistan Baramulla, Mohammad Sultan Bhat son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat and Abdul Hameed Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar both residents of SholiporaBudgam. During checking, 103kgs of poppy straw was recovered from modified hidden chambers lying in the base of the body of the vehicle.”

In Bandipora, “officers from Police Station Sumbal under the supervision of SDPO SumbalSurinder Mohan at a checkpoint established at Rakh-e-Shilwat intercepted a person identified as Parvaiz Ahmad Malla son of Ghulam RasoolMalla resident of Rakh-e-ShilwatSumbal. During checking, officers were able to recover 24 grams of Charas from his possession.”

All the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to respective Police stations where they remain in custody. Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been sized. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered in respective Police Stations and further investigations have been initiated.