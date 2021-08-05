Police arrests drug peddler in Kulgam; Contraband substance recovered

Kulgam, Aug 5: Police have arrested a drug peddler in Kulgam and recovered contraband substance from his possession.

According to a statement issued here, “a Police party of PS Yaripora at a checkpoint established at Yaripora intercepted a vehicle (Truck) bearing registration number PB10HA-0839 driven by a person identified as Jasveer Singh son of Palan Singh resident of ShairpurMoga Punjab. During checking, officers were able to recover 16 kgs of poppy straw from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to police station where he remains in custody.”

Vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized. Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 51/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Yaripora and investigation has been taken up.