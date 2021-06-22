Police Inspector killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar, June 22: Militants Tuesday evening shot dead an Inspector of J&K Police in a hit and run attack in Nowgam area on Srinagar outskirts.

Police sources said that the militants whose number was not known fired upon Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar in Kanipora area of Nowgam when he was returning home after offering evening prayers. "They fired upon him from point blank range. He was critically injured and was rushed to SMHS Hospital," a senior police officer told the Greater Kashmir. "He was declared dead by the doctors."

Parvez was posted with the Criminal Investigation Department of J&K Police. Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot as well as to the hospital. "A cordon and search operation has been launched to nab the attackers," the police officer said.

Recently a militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Nowgam area.

This is the second militant attack in the city in the last over a week. Last Thursday a policeman was shot dead by the militants in the Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Police later said in a statement: “Today at about 8 pm, two unidentified militants fired indiscriminately upon a Police Inspector, in front of local mosque while he was going for prayer at Menganwari Nowgam area of district Srinagar. IGP Kashmir, DIG CKR and SSP Srinagar reached the terror crime spot and inspected the scene of crime. Preliminary investigation revealed that two militants fired upon a police Inspector Parvez Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Nabi Dar from pistols while he was going to offer Maghrib prayers. In this militant incident, he had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries. He left behind his wife and inconsolable two young children - a 13 years old daughter and 10 years old son. CCTV footage shows firing by two militants with pistols. Identification is being done. Suspects are being questioned. Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this militant crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on.”