Police-public interactive meetings held in Kupwara, Bandipora

Srinagar, Aug 5: As part of public outreach programme, Police-public interactive meetings were facilitated by Police in Kupwara&Bandipora. The meetings were held while following social distancing norms and other protocols, the police said in a statement.

In Kupwara, the meeting was chaired by SSP KupwaraDr G.V. SundeepChakravarthy at Police Post Dragmullah. TehsildarDragmullah, DySPHqrsKupwara, DDC Natnussa& BDC's were also present in the meeting. The meeting was attended by respectable citizens, Panchs, Sarpanchs, Members of Trade Federation, Numberdars and Chowkidars of the area.

“Speaking on the occasion, SSP Kupwara said that such meetings are conducted to solicit the suggestions and support of people for better policing and would be conducted in future as well. He also thanked the people for participating in the meetings and for providing valuable suggestions. He also sought public cooperation in identifying anti-national elements of the area who often try to disrupt peaceful environment,” the statement reads.

In Bandipora, the meeting was held at PS Sumbal and was chaired by SDPO SumbalSurinder Mohan. The meeting was attended by respectables& civil society members of Sumbal Town & its adjoining areas.