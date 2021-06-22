Police recover illegally-dumped 15,000 litres of kerosene oil in Ganderbal

Ganderbal, June 22: Police in Ganderbal district seized a huge quantity of illegally-dumped kerosene oil that was likely to be sold in the black market.

Police sources said that on a specific information, Police raided a godown near Darend area of Ganderbal here and recovered about 15,000 litres of illegally dumped kerosene oil from the spot. However the accused person is evading arrest while Police is looking for him.

Station House Officer Ganderbal Arshid Salfi told Greater Kashmir that about 15,000 litres of kerosene oil dumped illegally had been seized from the spot. He said that they were investigating the matter.

“The accused person is evading arrest while we are looking for him and he will be arrested soon. The source of procurement of such huge quantity of kerosene oil is under investigation,” the SHO said.