Police recovers huge quantity of illicit liquor in Kulgam

Kulgam, July 24: Police today said that it has recovered huge quantity of illicit liquor in Kulgam.

According to a statement issued here, “on specific information regarding dealing of illicit liquor at Bagawgund, officers from Police Station Qaimoh under the supervision of SDPO QazigundGovind Rattan raided the suspected spot. Bootleggers after noticing the Police party managed to escape from the spot, however, police party were able to recover 95 bottles of illicit liquor from the spot.”

Preliminary investigation revealed the “involvement of two persons who have been identified as Zulfkar Ahmad Mir@Bali son of Bashir Ahmad Mir and Nadeem Ahmad Malik @Badshah son of Ghulam Ahmad Malik, both residents of TakiyaBehram Shah Anantnag. Efforts are on to effect their arrest.”

Accordingly, case FIR No. 69/2021 under relevant sections of law has been registered in PS Qaimoh and investigation into the matter has been initiated.

“Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti social elements in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in anti social activities will be dealt as per law,” the statement reads.