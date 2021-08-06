Police reviews Muharram arrangements

Srinagar, Aug 6: In connection with the forthcoming holy month of Muharram-ul-Haram, SP Hazratbal Irshad H Rather along with SDPOs of Zadibal and Zakura zone and concerned zone SHOs facilitated series of meetings.

Police spokesperson in a statement said large number of citizens and representatives of Shia community participated. The meetings were held while following social distancing norms and other protocols.

At Police Station Nigeen, the meeting was attended by respectable citizens of Shia Community, while, at Police Station Zadibal, the meeting was attended by representatives of All J&K Shia Association which is headed by Molvi Imran Raza Ansari, representatives of J&K Anjuman-e-SharieShian which is headed by Aga Syed Hassan, representatives of AnjumanIttehad -ul- Muslimeen which is headed by MolviAbass Ansari and other respectable citizens.

Threadbare discussions were held with the representatives/participants regarding the forthcoming holy month of Muharram amid Covid-19 pandemic. The participants assured their full support and cooperation to the Police.