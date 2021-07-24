Police solves theft case in Anantnag | 2 accused persons arrested, stolen property recovered

Anantnag, July 24: Police in Anantnag solved a theft case by arresting two accused persons involved in the commission of crime and have also recovered stolen property worth lacs.

According to a statement issued here, “Police Station Bijbehara received a written complaint from one person namely MohdJabbar Dar of Guree stating therein that some unknown thief/thieves have stolen golden ornaments worth about 2 lacs from his residential house. On receiving the complaint, a case vide FIR No. 213/2021 under relevant sections of law was registered in PS Bijbehara and investigation was initiated.”

During the course of investigation, “officers led by SHO Bijbehara using all available means, zeroed in one suspect identified as ShahidAfredi Dar son of Ali Mohd Dar resident of GureeHanjiporaAnantnag. When officers spoke to him they learnt about his involvement in the commission of crime.”

During further questioning, “he also confessed that he had sold the stolen ornaments to one person namely Adil Ahmad Dar son of Gh Hassan Dar resident of Guree, who runs a jewellery shop at PomposhMohallaAnantnag. Subsequently, the stolen property was recovered from the said jewellery shop.”

Both the accused persons have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody. Further investigation of the case is in progress.