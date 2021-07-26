Poor mobile service irks Baramulla villagers

Baramulla, July 26: The residents of Budden Rafiabad area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district Monday accused private telecom operator 'Jio' of poor voice calls and mobile internet service.

The subscribers told Greater Kashmir that they were facing immense problems due to erratic calling and poor internet services in their area.

The residents said that some years ago, a Jio mobile tower was installed in an adjacent village but that does not cater to their area because of very weak signal.

They said that there was a dire need of installing a tower at Budden so that people may get easy access to mobile and internet services.

The residents said that they were unable to figure out why they had been deprived of this basic service when their village was located only 5 km from the tehsil headquarters.

"We several times approached the Jio authorities for upgrading signal so that people may get relief but despite the passage of several years nothing has been done to redress our grievances," said Ajaz Ahmad Lone, a local.

The residents said that they cannot make calls due to lack of mobile connectivity in their area and during emergencies they have to walk several kilometres to get mobile connectivity for making a single call.

"We several times approached the district administration and officials of Jio but every time we were given false promises," said Zahid Ahmad Lone, a local.

The students of the area said that they were suffering due to lack of internet which was telling upon their preparation for different competitive exams.

The residents demanded installation of Jio and Airtel mobile towers in their area to get mobile connectivity.

They sought the immediate intervention of Deputy Commissioner Baramulla Bhupinder Kumar and other concerned officials so that their grievances are redressed at the earliest.