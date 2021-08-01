Portion of Sgr-Jmu highway closed for repairing bridge

Ramban, Aug 1: The old alignment of the Srinagar-Jammu national highway connecting Maitra and areas of Gool and Ramban remained closed for repairs of the single-lane bailey bridge at Kanthair on Sunday.

On the directions of the district administration on Sunday, the portion of the road between the Jaswal Bridge Karool and Maitra remained closed.

The road alignment leading to Maitra and Gool would remain closed till 2 August.

In this connection, an order was issued by the District Magistrate RambanMussarat Islam stating that in view of the urgent repairs and maintenance works of KanthirNullah Bailey Bridge on the Ramban old alignment, the movement of all types of vehicular traffic including two-wheelers and pedestrians from Jaswal Bridge Karool to Masjid Market Ramban would remain suspended till August 2.

Due to the closure of the road, hundreds of passenger vehicles leading to Gool and vehicles carrying construction material for various railway construction sites at SumberSangaldaldan got stranded.

GREF authorities are hopeful that the repair work would be completed within the stipulated time frame.