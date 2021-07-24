Postal history and postal heritage of Kashmir

Surely we are the last living generation of the human kind that has known the critical importance of the postal systems which for a century and a half remained the only medium of our social, academic, commercial or faith contact with the outside world. Well, this world has collapsed giving way to newer technologies and systems more attuned to the lifestyle and demands of the time. My interest in the history of postal system of the State was triggered due to my acquaintance with late R N Kohli (D: Dec 2020), a great collector who belonged to the family of Dewedi bardars of Dogra Maharajas. His collection, well preserved and catalogued by him, is now safely kept by the family at their Jammu residence. The efficiency of the postal system in our State can be gauged from this great stamp collection. A postcard giving the time of posting in Lahore on 4th August at 8.50 AM and received at Amira Kadal Srinagar on 6th august at 6 PM hundred years back is still a tall order for the same distance even with air mail. It was a great surprise to know that there was an overnight delivery of letters in 1914 from Srinagar to Mastgarh Jammu. In this write up I therefore reminiscence how the system evolved and served us during our journey into a new and digitally connected world in the recent past.

Through out the historic period, the flow of information pertaining to wars, conquest, tax revenue and other matters of importance for the Ruler has been of great importance. This critical necessity gave rise to the post as the universally recognized facilitator of the mode of communication.. Ancient India like other parts of the world had created an elaborate system of post that addressed their need and demand. However the medieval Kings from far off lands upgraded and fine tuned the system as their rule necessitated travel for trade, commerce, ideas and military functions.

One of the earliest evidence of a systematic postal service using foot messengers is found during the reign of Chandragupta Maurya (322-298 B.C.). A courier service between the capital and outlying provinces of the vast Kingdom served the requirement of intelligence gathering and collection of revenue data, whence regular messengers, doots (emissaries) and pigeons were used for conveying the Royal communiqué. The records of travelling historians like Macro Palo, Ibn Batuta, Ferishta and Ziauddin Barani have assumed significance as vital reference links for studies during the medieval period. The nomenclature adopted for the postal systems of medieval India adheres to the treatise that each ruler established his own postal system, tailored to meet the needs of the sovereign. Under Mahmud of Ghazni the first major foreign ruler of North- Western and Central India, established an elaborate network of foot messengers. Those for intelligence gathering were called ‘Sarran’ and horse couriers for urgent missives were called ‘Khail Sarran’, paid for their special service. A mounted courier service called ‘Askudars’ conveyed private correspondence of important chieftains and also the official correspondence. Each province had a Postal headquarter, overseen by a Postmaster called ‘Sahib-I- Barid’. The ‘ Sahib-i-Risalat’, who was the head of the correspondence department, functioned as the emissary of the conqueror receiving information through postal agencies and acting upon them.

Under Allauddin Khilji a horse and foot-posts runner service was established in 1296-1316AD primarily for latest military news and prices of commodities. Horses were stationed at every ‘manzil’ and ‘dhawahs’ appointed every half a kaus (2 miles). A new feature was the news writer or ‘Munshi’ posted at every town. He was to report every day or by every third day to the central administration, for which special horse couriers and runners were kept ready to every kaus. A postal department called ‘Mahakama-i-Barid’ under the supervision of two postal officers ‘Maalik Barid-i-Mamalik’(Minister of state news agency) and his deputy ‘Naib Barid-i-Mamalik’ fulfilled the dual functions of barid (post) and espionage. The fresh concept of a two-way news transmission was adopted, wherein the people were also kept informed about the well being of the ruler as recorded by Ibn Batuta. The two types of postal communications were clearly demarcated as the ‘Barid-i-Khail’ or horse-post that operated the Ulgah service and the ‘Barid-i-Rajalah’ or foot-post functioning as the Dhawah. With arrival of the Mughals, came a turning point in the history of Indian postal communications. For, this was the period when the foundations of a unified communication system were laid. It is no wonder that Arabic and Persian travelling historians attributed the establishment of a postal system to the Mughal period, in particular the administration of Babar, Akbar and Sher Shah Suri.

Sher Shah is also credited with establishing the principal line of communication, the grand trunk road or Sadak-e –Azam, which has been rigorously used down the centuries. It ran from Sonargaon (now Upazila in Bangladesh) through Agra, Delhi and Lahore to Multan (present Pakistan).

The Mughal period even with major disruptions was by and large a continuum of prevailing systems till the subcontinent moved on to the rule by East India Company followed by the direct British rule. The modern postal system as it operated now was set up during the Governorship of Warren Hastings (1773-1784) when the entire sub continent was brought under one umbrella and opened to the public in March 1774 AD under the Postal Act. Though serving mainly the economic and political interests of East India Company, it did provide access to much larger users all over the country. The postal system found acceptance and was therefore adapted by regional rulers and chieftains all over the sub continent, of course with varying degrees of scale and efficiency.

Early postal history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Kashmir, the territory referred to as a country in historic accounts, had known the postal system prevailing in rest of the sub content. However, it was during the Dogra rule, 1846 AD onwards, that postage-stamps were introduced in the year 1866 AD. It has been difficult to build a chronology and locate the stages of operation of the system. Mercifully, as always the British Administrators and scholars have been a great help in reconstruction of this history.

In 1900, Colonel Staurt H. Godfrey, C.I.E, Godfrey contributed two articles on the subject to the Philatelic Journal of India (Vol. IV. pp 52-54 and 101-105), parts of which were reprinted in Masson’s book which appeared late in that year. Godfrey obtained his information from two private sources—a diary, written in Persian, belonging to the first postmaster of the Native State, and a historical account of contemporary Kashmir written in Sanskrit and owned by one of the native “Pandits.”. In old days, records were generally kept by State Officials. During the period when Kashmir formed part of the Afghan Kingdom, there were three kinds of message-bearers—



(1) State Messengers who carried State correspondence and, in small quantities, State property also;

Special Messengers serving high Officials, and

Private Messengers under personal contract with traders.

All of these were runners, and travelled between Kashmir and Kabul.

Similar postal arrangements continued for some time after 1820 AD, when Maharaja Ranjit Singh became Ruler of Kashmir. In 1847 the system was extended by Maharaja Gulab Singh, who organised a Post carried on by mail-runners between Jammu City and Srinagar. All letters were carried free of charge, and mail-stations were established in seventeen different towns:

(1) Srinagar

(7) Poshana

(13) Thanda Pani

(2) Sher Garhi

(8) Bahramgala

(14) Doob

(3) Shadi Marg

(9) Thanna

(15) Chauki Chaura

(4) Hirpur

(10) Rajoori

(16) Akhnur

(5) Sukh Sarai

(11) Sail Suee

(17) Jammu

(6) Aliabad

(12) Dharam Shala

In 1853 AD, Maharaja Gulab Singh, in consequence of complaints as to non-delivery of letters, held a Council of Merchants which resulted in the appointment of an Official whose sole duties were to attend to the correct posting and delivery of letters, and to keep a register of them. They still continued to travel free of charge until 1857, when the first postal rate was imposed. The rate was dependent on the weight of the letter and only applied where delivery was required beyond State territory. Letters for delivery within the State still travelled free of charge.

The Postmaster’s diary noted that the first charge levied as a letter rate occurred in 1857, the rate being as follows:—

Weight of letter not exceeding ¼ tola— 1 ½ Annas.

Weight of letter not exceeding 1 tola— 3 ½ Annas;

For every tola in excess of one— 1 Anna.

Letters so pre-paid travelled between Jammu and Srinagar in 24 hours; they were carried by messengers running at full speed throughout, and carrying torches during the night. The distance, as the crow files, between Jammu and Srinagar, may be roughly taken as 100 miles, and fresh relays were provided every two miles.

The next entry in the diary of any philatelic importance does not occur until 1866—the year of the first postage stamps—when three further records are given. The first states that a revised postal rate was now adopted:—

Letters not exceeding ¼ tola — 6 pies (= ½-Anna)

Letters not exceeding 1 tola — 1 Anna.

For every further tola — 1 Anna.

The next record from the diary is that the old rule of recovering, in cash, the amount due on unpaid letters, was cancelled in 1866 and that unstamped letters were now charged double.

One very relevant part of the postal story of Kashmir is the notification issued by MR. T. H. Thornton, Secretary to Government Punjab where under rules for extension of the postal system to Kashmir were circulated ( at that time Kashmir meant the Riyasat of jammu and Kashmir). These rules state that ‘All letters for Srinagar and the valley of Kashmir will be forwarded via Murree’ a popular hill station of Punjab, now in Pakistan. After the partition of Sub continent in 1947, while Maharaja waited to decide on accession to either of the two dominions, India and Pakistan, the postal system was managed by state of Pakistan under the standstill agreement on continuation of all services that were availed of by the signatories, Murree continuing to be the postal focal point. It was only during that brief period the flag of Pakistan was reportedly officially hoisted at the main post office at Srinagar.

There has been a system of engaging private individuals and agencies for carrying posts, mail and materials, to the far flung areas of the Riyasat. Believing that there would be descendants of such families still around, any leads on this would be welcome for purposes of history.

M Saleem Beg is Convener INTACH, J&K, formerly Director General Tourism and Chairman National Monuments Authority, India.