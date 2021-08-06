Power sector employees to boycott work on August 10

New Delhi, Aug 6: The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Friday said power sector employees have planned a work boycott on August 10.

"After four days of successful 'Satyagraha' at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, from Tuesday to Friday, power engineers and employees up in arms against the complete privatisation of the power sector, are now gearing up for the work boycott on August 10," AIPEF spokesperson V K Gupta said in a statement. The Modi government has listed the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to be introduced in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon session, the statement added.

What electricity employees fear about the contentious Bill is the move towards privatisation of power distribution across the country which is already underway in a few states and Union territories, it stated.

A large number of employees have staged protests despite the fact that permission to hold a dharna on the last three days was refused by the government.