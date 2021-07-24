President arriving on 4-day visit to J&K, Ladakh today

Jammu, July 24: The President of India Ram Nath Kovind is arriving on a four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh tomorrow.

“President Kovind will visit Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from July 25 to 28, 2021. On July 26, 2021, the President will pay homage to the indomitable courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces during the Kargil conflict in 1999 at the Kargil War Memorial Drass (Ladakh) on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas,” read a statement issued by the President’s Secretariat.

“On July 27, 2021, the President will grace and address the 19th Annual Convocation of the University of Kashmir in Srinagar,” it added.

In the wake of the President’s visit, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have already ordered the cancellation of leaves of its personnel.

“In view of the expected visit of the President of India to UT of J&K, all kinds of leaves are stopped till further orders,” read an order issued by the Additional Director General of Police Security Dr S D S Jamwal on July 17.

Security too has been beefed up across the Valley with multi-layer security arrangements in place, particularly in and around the venues, which would host the President.

In 2019 also, the President was scheduled to visit Drass to pay tributes to Kargil martyrs but his flight could not take off from Srinagar airport due to bad weather.