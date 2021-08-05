Pride of hockey, our national identity, has been established: PM

New Delhi, Aug 5: Hailing the Indian men’s hockey team’s bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that after four decades, pride of our national identity hockey has been established.

“Today pride of hockey, which is our national identity, has been established after four decades,” he said, congratulating the Indian team while virtually addressing a public function in Lucknow.

In a tweet, Modi said, “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team.”

Prime minister also spoke to the men’s hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey, after the win and congratulated the team.

“Manpreet ji many many congratulations. You and the entire team did a great job, the entire nation is dancing in joy for your achievements. Your hard work paid dividends. I wish all the players for what they have achieved,” said Modi.

“We will definitely meet once you come back. The entire country is proud of you guys.”