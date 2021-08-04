Prof Makhmoor passes away

Srinagar, Aug 4: Renowned writer, educationist and former HOD Department of Urdu, Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Prof Muhammad Hussain Badakhshi, popularly known as Prof Makhmoor Badakhshi passed away today after brief illness.

Family sources said that his congregational Fateh Khawani will be held on 7th August at 10:30 AM at their graveyard located at Gulzar Pora, Wanbal. “There will be no condolence meet at residence,” they added.

Originally hailing from Mir Mohalla Malaratta in Shehr-e-Khaas Srinagar, the deceased was presently residing at Hill View Colony, Sector 2, Wanabal, Old Airport Road.