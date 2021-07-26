Progress of establishment of Youth Clubs reviewed at Srinagar

Srinagar, July 26: The District Development Commissioner (DDC), Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of officers to review the progress made on establishing Youth Clubs in the district.

On the occasion, the DDC directed the officers to work in a coordinated manner and submit a detailed list of all Youth Clubs to be established by July 28. He also directed for constituting a Committee under the chairmanship of Additional District Development Commissioner to monitor the functioning of the Youth Clubs.

The DDC said establishing Youth Clubs is for constructive activities and addressing all the concerns of the young generation. He said the purpose of such Youth Clubs is also to provide a platform to youth of Srinagar to channelize their talent proper way and increase the presence of youth engagement at the Panchayat level.

The DDC was informed that in the first phase 1050 Youth from 21 Panchayats of Srinagar district(50 youth per Panchayat) are to be engaged in the Youth clubs for all youth programs, community involvement, Sports and Cultural activities for their overall development. The initiative of establishing Youth Clubs has been taken up by the Mission Youth of Jammu and Kashmir Government.