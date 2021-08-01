Prominent KPs to present joint letter to PM on delimitation issue

Jammu, Aug 1: The delimitation issue is the real test of the intent of the Indian state towards the displaced community of Kashmiri Pandits, speakers of a webinar conducted by JKUT Webinar Group said today.

According to a statement issued here, “prominent Kashmiri Pandits, Kashmiri Sikhs and other non-Kashmiri speaking Hindus of the valley will be presentìng a joint letter to the Prime Minister during the month of August 2021.”

The Webinar was presided over by B L Saraf, former Principal District and Sessions judge and the proceedings were conducted by Prof RituBakshi. Ashwani Kumar Chrungoo, senior BJP and KP leader presented the keynote address in the Webinar.

In his address, Chrungoo said, "during the last 32 years in particular, the community was compelled to remain politically unrepresented. It is a real test also for all political parties who day in and day out call 'the Kashmiri Pandits as an integral part of Kashmir' to support the community's call for political representation through Reservation or Nomination. It will necessitate an amendment in the constitution or in the J&K Reorganisation Act of 2019. We appeal to all political leaders to help this time to facilitate it happening to translate their words into action on the ground".

Adv. Sanjay Raina and YoginderKaul, former IGP said that there is a need of quick action in this regard so that the Parliament could take cognizance of the issue and respond to it during the current session. “Having already represented the case before the Delimitation Commission of India and the Election Commission of India, it is now that needs an immediate follow up at the government of India level. In this connection, a joint letter will be presented to the Prime Minister of India on behalf of the minorities of Kashmir signed by the prominent KPs, Kashmiri Sikhs and the other non-Kashmiri speaking Hindus of Kashmir,” the statement reads.