Protest held on Sgr-Jmu highway

Ramban, July 25: A group of residents of Dalwass stopped construction and blacktopping work of a four-lane project and held a protest demonstration on Sunday.

Scores of men, women, and children assembled on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway at Dalwass and demanded compensation for their damaged houses.

According to them, their houses collapsed due to road widening activity of four-lane projects in March 2020.

The residents alleged that their residential houses had collapsed due to ill planned earth cutting on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway by construction company Gammon India and its sub-contractors engaged by the National Highway Authority of India in Dalwass area of Ramban along the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

They were raising slogans in favour of their demands and against NHAI.

More than 38 houses had collapsed and 400 kanal land in the area damaged due to sinking in March 2020.

They were accommodated in school buildings and prefabricated sheds in Dalwass by the administration.

The inhabitants said that at that time, the administration and management of the construction company assured them of providing compensation.

They said that more than a year and a half had elapsed since then yet they had not received any compensation from the administration or the construction company of NHAI.

After receiving information about the protest, Additional SP (ASP) Rajni Sharma and TehsildarRamban Muhammad Rafiq rushed to the spot and pacified the agitating people.

They assured them that they would bring the matter to the notice of the concerned quarters.

On this assurance, the protestors dispersed peacefully.