Provide drinking water to all schools, anganwadi centres by August 15: CS

Srinagar, July 26: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Monday chaired a meeting to review the progress achieved under the centrally-sponsored ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in J&K.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Commissioner Secretary Jal Shakti Department and Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission along with concerned officers of the department participated in the meeting.

The spokesman said that during the meeting it was informed that the department had provided new functional household tap connections (FHTC) to 21,650 households during the current financial year.

He said that the department had also covered more than 90 percent schools and anganwadi centres, 51 percent health institutions and 34 percent gram panchayats under the scheme.

The spokesman said that during the meeting it was informed that during 2021-22, 1,97,593 households in Kashmir province and 4,90,583 households in Jammu province would be connected with functional household tap connections.

He said that the chief secretary directed the department to provide all schools and anganwadi centres with functional water connections before 15 August 2021.

The spokesman said that the department was asked to streamline its fee collection mechanism and billing cycle.

He said that it was advised to undertake bill generation and revenue collection on quarterly basis to reduce payment burden on customers and enhance the department’s efficiency in revenue generation.