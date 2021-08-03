PSAJK expresses condolences with Chowdhary family, Moazum

Srinagar, Aug 2: Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir (PSAJK) has expressed its condolences with noted businessmen Ishaq Chowdhary and Shahid Chowdhary on the sudden demise of their sister. The deceased was also cousin of Showkat Chowdhary, senior leader of JK Education Chamber and president Jammu Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (JKHARA).

According to a statement issue here, the association conveyed its deepest sympathies with the bereaved family. A condolence meeting of the executive members of the association was held in which the participants expressed solidarity with the bereaved family at this tragic hour.

The association also expressed its grief over the demise of father of noted journalist Moazum Mohammed. The association prayed for the departed soul and also conveyed their deepest sympathies with Moazum and his family over this colossal loss,” it said.