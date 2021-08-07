Public Outreach programme held at Kokerbagh Budgam

Budgam, Aug 7: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza accompanied by concerned district and sectoral officers today visited Kokerbagh of Khag Tehsil, a remote village where a public darbar was conducted under his chairmanship.

The darbar as well as public interaction session attended by large gatherings of locals and from adjacent areas focused largely on addressing and having on spot appraisal of local issues, grievances/problems.

The population of these areas raised various demands particularly with regard to improvement of roads, improvement in drinking water supply, construction of play fields besides issues like facilitation of adequate infrastructure to the educational institutions where students from ST community other far flung areas are receiving education.

The deputation from ST community raised the demand of relaxation in monthly electricity fee, free education up to class 10 for ST students.

While giving patient hearing to all individuals and deputations apart from listening to the issues, the DC on spot ordered redressal of some issues particularly establishment of FCS&CA sale outlet at Kokerbagh.

On the issue of spread of Foot and Mouth disease among animals in the areas at large level and the damages some farmers have faced by losing animals, the DC directed concerned district Animal Husbandry department to double their efforts on war footing, and constitute teams of doctors who will visit the affected areas forthwith.

Regarding compensation, in this regard the DC assured the gathering that matters will be raised before the higher Ups, keeping in view that many farmers are hugely dependent on animal folk.

The DC further said that such public outreach sessions will also be held in other far flung areas of the district as such programmes provide ample opportunity to the administration to have on spot appraisal and status of grievances/problems the population of these areas are going through.

He said our aim and objective is to address most of the issues on the spot, avoiding unnecessary prolonging the stress on redressal of grievances.