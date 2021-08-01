Pulwama Pencak Silat championship concludes

Srinagar, Aug 1: The district Pulwama Pencak Silat championship organised by District Pulwama Pencak Silat Association concluded at Government Degree College Pampore on Sunday.

In the event competition of both boys and girls in sub-junior, junior, and senior categories were held.

The main aim of this championship was to engage the youths of Pulwama in this game and instill the spirit of sportsmanship.

Manager Sports Council Pulwama Bashir Ahmad was the chief guest on the occasion and distributed medals and trophies amoung the winners.