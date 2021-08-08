Pursuing art with passion

Omar Bazaz, Independent Photographer

For 34-year-old Omar Bazaz of Peer Bagh, photography is life and life is photography. In 2006, when Omar graduated from Texas in the US, laying a strong foundation with an aviation sector background, he couldn’t imagine that one day he would be taking up photography and filmmaking as a fulltime career.

Omar did his schooling from Tyndale Biscoe School and says whatever he has achieved in life so far is because of the grooming received during his school days. “I was just an 8-year-old, when during a skiing course at Gulmarg, I found a connection with nature. Look at destiny now, how nature has become the nerve centre of my photography” says Omar.

Omar has worked closely with some of the leading photographers of India such as Jassi Oberoi, Sandeep Mathur and Madhur. “I am a self-taught photographer and an audio-visual enthusiast. I started with digital art drawing huge inspiration from some of the leading photographers of global repute and their works” says Omar.

At a time when Covid left an adverse impact on day today life, Omar found an opportunity in the challenging situation posed by the pandemic. This foodie conducted virtual photo tours from Kashmir which was a runway success . “During Covid when tourism was at the lowest ebb, I with help of my photography brought the beauty and bounty of Kashmir on the virtual platform. With help of these photo tours, I made an effort to provide a boost to Kashmir tourism” says Omar. Omar describes himself as a “non political photographer” and praises Kashmir for being a heaven for photographers in the true sense. “ You name it and Kashmir has it. From scenery to daily life and portraits, this place offers every aspect a shutterbug loves” says Omar. Omar recollects how recently he left his residence at 11 pm and got back at 3 am next morning, only to shoot the milky way during the darkest night of the year that was experienced recently. “In Kashmir we have the luxury of travelling extensively and getting to capture so many different and varying aspects” says Omar. This photography and digital art enthusiast is also keen on doing photo essays. “I have been doing photo essays for leading online portals. I recently did a photo essay for an international portal on the subject of decline in Kashmir’s carpet industry” says Omar.

Married for the last 5 years, Omar is a caring father who is equally a hardworking person. He has made a commercial ad video for an international cafe which was commissioned to him by a leading advertising agency. “This agency is ranked number 3 in the Forbes Gulf list and I felt quite honoured to undertake this project” says Omar. He has also directed a commercial ad for Lumix, a camera brand. However, Omar says he is keener to focus on art and culture photography. “I do a unique sort of photography called minimalistic photography. The aim in this genre of photography is to show the grandeur of nature against the existence of humans” says Omar.

Ask Omar how successful he thinks he is and pat comes the tongue-in-cheek reply: “We are getting into an age where art is really becoming valuable. The commercial viability of any art form has increased. Artists are no longer dependent on what we used to call charity money” says Omar. This fitness freak also credits social media for helping all kinds of art forms and photography evolve. Omar signs off saying that he is hoping to expand the horizon of his work and wants to help in providing an impetus to Kashmir while also improving on the creative quotient.