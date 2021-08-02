Quacks sell fake medicine to gullible people in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 2: In absence of any regulation, quacks are selling fake medicine to gullible people in Srinagar, posing risk to their lives.

These quacks sell the unbranded medicine’ as Ayurvedic medicine without any receipt or prescription.

A group of non-locals can be seen selling these medicines to pedestrians claiming these can treat skin and stomach related diseases.

A group of persons, who claim to have arrived from Jaipur, sell “Ayurvedic medicines” without any prescription to the gullible public for ailments such as gas, constipation. The medicines are sold between fRs 70 to Rs 120.

This group who operate at roadsides at Hari Singh High Street, Abdullah Bridge, Lal Chowk, Residency road and its adjacent areas admitted that they did not possess any licence.

“We are not educated. We don’t have licence to sell these medicines. It has been the profession of our ancestors and we carry it on,” they said when this reporter asked them if they have any done any course in Ayurvedic medicines.

“It doesn’t need any sort of licence or educational qualification. We have been carrying this business since decides and have learned it from our ancestors. There is nothing illegal. We do it in Jaipur. However, due to high temperatures there this summer, we came to Kashmir to earn our livelihood,” they added.

A group of locals were also asking them about the benefits of medicines they were selling.

“No, I don’t have any knowledge about ayurvedic medicines. However, whatever they claim advantages of these medicines, I have no second choice but to believe them,” said a local who was inquiring about the medicines being sold.

Another local said that he was looking for treatment to remove black spots on the skin. “These medicine sellers are claiming that they have medicines for it which has to be used for consecutive 15 days for effective treatment,” he said.

However, various people have expressed concern over the “unauthorized sale” of these medicines at roadsides.

“Where will an individual go in case he uses these medicines and faces complications? These sellers don’t have a permanent place to operate. Today, they are here and tomorrow they can be any other part of the district. Authorities must wake up in the interest of public health,” said a group of commuters at Hari Singh High Street.

When contacted, Director Indian System of Medicines (Ayush) Dr Mohan Singh said that his office has already send teams in field to verify and inspect these groups.

He added that Police have also been informed and one person was arrested in Baramulla.

“Action under law will be taken against ay persons indulging in such an unauthorized practice,” he said while replying to a query.