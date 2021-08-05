R P Thakur appointed as CVO ONGC Delhi

Jammu, Aug 5: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Thursday approved the appointment of Ranjan Prakash Thakur, IRTS (90) as CVO Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Limited Delhi under the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

Presently Thakur is Principal Secretary J&K Industries and Commerce department.

As per an order issued by the ACC, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (Department of Personnel & training), the appointment of Thakur has been made with pay at level 14 (Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200) of the pay matrix, for an initial period of 3 years, from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier.