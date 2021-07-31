Radha Krishan Temple Miran Sahib declared as ‘protected monument’

Jammu, July 31: Jammu and Kashmir Government has declared the ancient Radha Krishan Temple located in Miran Sahib, RS Pura Jammu, as ‘Protected Monument’.

“In exercise of powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Ancient Monuments, Preservation Act, Samvat, 1977 (1920 AD), and in supersession of notification SO 73 dated 03.03.2021 ab initio], the Government hereby declares the ancient monument namely ‘Radha Krishan Temple situated at Miran Sahib, RS Pura, Jammu’ along with land measuring 03 kanal and 06 marlas under survey no. 174, as “Protected Monument ,” an order issued by Secretary to Government, Department of Culture, SarmadHafeez, stated.

Objections, from the public, if any, have also been sought for and can be made before August 14, 2021 before the office of the Secretary Culture.