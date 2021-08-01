Rahil Dar appointed Judo coach for Khelo India Centre Ganderbal

Ganderbal, Aug 1: Judo player Rahil Shafi Dar has been appointed as Judo coach for Khelo India Centre Ganderbal.

Rahil is an International Judoka and Commonwealth medallist in Judo and NIS qualified Judo Coach from NIS Patiala. Pertinently, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council appointed 22 outstanding players of J&K in 16 different sports disciplines at various Khelo India Centres across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, recently established by Sports Authority of India (SAI) to give fillip to sports activities. The outstanding players were engaged in 16 sports disciplines including Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Football, Handball, Hockey, Judo, Kabaddi, Korfball, Karate, Pencak Silat, Rugby, Table Tennis, Teakwondo, Thang-ta and Wushu.