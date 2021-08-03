Ramban-Banihal NH-44 re-aligned section | 5-member committee to resolve construction bottlenecks

Jammu, August 2: The government Monday constituted a five-member committee for reviewing progress of projects on a monthly basis and for taking timely decisions for resolution of bottlenecks in the construction of re-aligned section of Ramban-Banihal NH-44. As per an order issued by the GAD Commissioner M K Dwivedi, the committee would comprise the Chief Secretary, J&K as its chairman; Principal Secretaries Revenue and PW (R&B) Department, Commissioner Secretaries Departments of Mining; Forest, Ecology and Environment and Divisional Commissioner Jammu will be its members.

The committee would be serviced by the PW (R&B) Department, the order said.