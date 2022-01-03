Due to inadequate transport facilities, commuters from across Ramban district are spending anywhere between two to three hours daily in traveling to their respective places and back.
Hundreds of people traveling towards district headquarters here for work rely on public transport for commuting.
Locals said that the public transport was inadequate and most people do not have their transport facilities or the means to hire cabs.
The commuters complained they have to either wait too long for the passenger vehicles or end up changing multiple cab services to reach the district headquarters.
Elderly women and government employees complained of the non-availability of passenger buses on various routes across the district.
An official of the Department of Transport said that they were focusing on connecting rural and interior areas with the district headquarters.
“We are operating 16 buses every day from the district headquarters to Jammu and Udhampur,” he said.