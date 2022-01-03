Parking space shortage

Ramban district is facing a lack of parking space.
While the number of vehicles has increased, the parking spaces in major towns have remained the same, creating traffic congestion.
There is a rising demand for parking lots as the vehicles continue to outnumber the existing parking spaces in the main towns of Batote, Chanderkote, Ramban, Ukhral, and Gool.
Shopkeeper Sanjay Gupta said, “More difficult than owning a car these days is finding a parking spot.”
A resident of Batote said that the authorities should look into this matter and find a way to resolve the issue.
“New policies need to be framed to tackle the problem,” he said.