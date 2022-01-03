Potable water scarcity

Scores of villages in Ramban are facing an acute shortage of drinking water due to the failure of the Jal Shakti Department to execute various water supply schemes across the Ramban district.
To provide potable water to the people of rural areas, especially in Ramban and Rajgagh blocks, the water supply schemes were started some years back but these schemes are incomplete despite passage off a couple of years.
Shams Din Katoch of Ramban’s Parnoteh village said, “We lodged several complaints against the lack of potable water, but our pleas went unheard.”
A shopkeeper Gopal Krishan said that they had been waiting for the completion of the filtration project for the past six years.
He said that despite missing multiple deadlines, the work on the filtration plant was incomplete.
“The poorly-filtered water is taking a toll on our lives as several people from the town are suffering from water-borne diseases,” Krishan said
Rekha Devi of Kanga, a village on the outskirts of Ramban on the Gool Road said, “The worst sufferers are women who have to walk long distances to fetch drinking water.”
A group of locals from Kunfer Chanderkote said that drinking water was scarce in most areas of Ramban and Rajgarh blocks.
“We have been ignored by the government. No heed is being provided to our complaints,” they said.